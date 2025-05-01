Which of the following items is included in cash on a company's balance sheet?
A
IOUs from employees
B
Undeposited checks received from customers
C
Bank certificates of deposit with maturities over one year
D
Postdated checks
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'cash' in financial accounting: Cash on a company's balance sheet includes items that are readily available for use in transactions or can be quickly converted into cash. It excludes items that are not immediately accessible or have restrictions.
Evaluate each option provided in the problem: Determine whether each item meets the criteria for being classified as cash on the balance sheet.
Analyze 'IOUs from employees': IOUs are promises to pay and are not considered cash because they are not immediately available for use.
Analyze 'Undeposited checks received from customers': These checks are considered cash equivalents because they represent funds that are readily available once deposited.
Analyze 'Bank certificates of deposit with maturities over one year' and 'Postdated checks': Certificates of deposit with long maturities are not considered cash because they are not liquid, and postdated checks are not cash because they cannot be cashed until the specified date.
