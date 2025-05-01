Which of the following types of receivables is considered the most liquid asset?
A
Advances to Employees
B
Accounts Receivable
C
Interest Receivable
D
Notes Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of liquidity: Liquidity refers to how quickly an asset can be converted into cash without losing its value. The most liquid assets are those that can be easily and quickly converted into cash.
Analyze each type of receivable: Advances to Employees are payments made to employees that are expected to be repaid or offset against future wages, which are not easily converted into cash. Interest Receivable represents interest earned but not yet received, which depends on the timing of payment. Notes Receivable are formal written promises to pay a specific amount, often with interest, and may have longer terms before they are converted into cash.
Focus on Accounts Receivable: Accounts Receivable represents amounts owed by customers for goods or services provided on credit. These are typically collected within a short period, making them highly liquid compared to other receivables.
Compare liquidity: Among the options provided, Accounts Receivable is considered the most liquid because it is expected to be collected in the shortest time frame and does not require additional steps like formal agreements or interest accrual.
Conclude: Based on the analysis, Accounts Receivable is the most liquid asset among the given types of receivables.
