Which of the following is typically created to account for damaged items in inventory?
A
Inventory write-down
B
Depreciation expense
C
Sales return allowance
D
Accounts receivable adjustment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of inventory write-down: Inventory write-down is an accounting process used to reduce the value of inventory on the books when items are damaged, obsolete, or otherwise unsellable. This ensures that the financial statements accurately reflect the true value of the inventory.
Compare the options provided: Depreciation expense relates to the allocation of the cost of tangible assets over their useful life, which is unrelated to inventory. Sales return allowance accounts for returned goods by customers, not damaged inventory. Accounts receivable adjustment deals with changes in amounts owed by customers, which is also unrelated to inventory.
Recognize that inventory write-down is the correct term: It is specifically designed to account for damaged or unsellable inventory by reducing its value on the balance sheet and recording the loss in the income statement.
Understand the journal entry for inventory write-down: The typical journal entry involves debiting an expense account, such as 'Loss on Inventory Write-Down,' and crediting the 'Inventory' account to reflect the reduction in value.
Review the impact on financial statements: Inventory write-down affects the income statement by increasing expenses, which reduces net income. It also impacts the balance sheet by decreasing the value of inventory under current assets.
Watch next
Master Inventory Errors with a bite sized video explanation from Brian