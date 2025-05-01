If ending inventory in 2024 is overstated, which of the following is true?
A
Net income for 2024 will be overstated.
B
Total assets at the end of 2024 will be understated.
C
Retained earnings at the end of 2024 will be understated.
D
Cost of goods sold for 2024 will be overstated.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the relationship between ending inventory and net income. Ending inventory is a component of the Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) formula: \( \text{COGS} = \text{Beginning Inventory} + \text{Purchases} - \text{Ending Inventory} \). If ending inventory is overstated, COGS will be understated, which leads to an overstated net income.
Step 2: Analyze the impact on total assets. Ending inventory is reported as an asset on the balance sheet. If ending inventory is overstated, total assets will also be overstated, not understated.
Step 3: Examine the effect on retained earnings. Retained earnings are part of equity and are affected by net income. Since net income is overstated due to the overstated ending inventory, retained earnings at the end of 2024 will also be overstated, not understated.
Step 4: Evaluate the impact on Cost of Goods Sold (COGS). As mentioned earlier, overstated ending inventory results in understated COGS, not overstated COGS.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct statement is: 'Net income for 2024 will be overstated,' based on the logical relationships between ending inventory, COGS, net income, and retained earnings.
Watch next
Master Inventory Errors with a bite sized video explanation from Brian