Which of the following metrics represents the frequency of inventory replacement?
A
Current Ratio
B
Inventory Turnover Ratio
C
Days Sales Outstanding
D
Gross Profit Margin
1
Understand the concept of Inventory Turnover Ratio: It measures how many times a company sells and replaces its inventory over a specific period. It is a key metric for assessing inventory management efficiency.
Recall the formula for Inventory Turnover Ratio: \( \text{Inventory Turnover Ratio} = \frac{\text{Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)}}{\text{Average Inventory}} \). This formula helps calculate the frequency of inventory replacement.
Compare the given metrics: Current Ratio measures liquidity, Days Sales Outstanding measures the average collection period for receivables, and Gross Profit Margin measures profitability. None of these directly relate to inventory replacement frequency.
Identify the correct metric: Inventory Turnover Ratio is the only metric among the options that specifically represents the frequency of inventory replacement.
Apply the formula in practice: To calculate the Inventory Turnover Ratio, gather the Cost of Goods Sold and Average Inventory values from the financial statements, then substitute them into the formula to compute the ratio.
