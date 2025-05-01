If you are managing inventory of work in process, which source of control should you use?
A
Receiving reports and purchase invoices
B
Sales invoices and shipping documents
C
Production orders and job cost sheets
D
Bank statements and cash receipts
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Work in process inventory refers to goods that are partially completed in the production process. Managing this inventory requires tracking the costs and progress associated with production activities.
Identify the purpose of control: The goal is to ensure accurate tracking of costs and production progress. This involves monitoring materials, labor, and overhead applied to the work in process inventory.
Evaluate the options: Receiving reports and purchase invoices are used for raw materials inventory control. Sales invoices and shipping documents are relevant for finished goods inventory. Bank statements and cash receipts are used for cash management, not inventory control.
Focus on the correct source: Production orders and job cost sheets are specifically designed to track the costs and progress of work in process inventory. Production orders outline the tasks and materials required, while job cost sheets record the costs incurred for each job or batch.
Apply the concept: Use production orders to monitor the flow of materials and labor into the production process, and job cost sheets to track the accumulation of costs for each job or batch. This ensures accurate control and reporting of work in process inventory.
Watch next
Master Inventory Errors with a bite sized video explanation from Brian