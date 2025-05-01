If a bank with a required reserve ratio of 15\% receives a deposit of \$600, how much must it hold as required reserves?
A
$60
B
$510
C
$90
D
$15
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of required reserves: Banks are required to hold a certain percentage of their deposits as reserves, which is determined by the required reserve ratio. This ensures that banks have enough liquidity to meet withdrawal demands.
Identify the required reserve ratio from the problem: The required reserve ratio is given as 15%, or 0.15 in decimal form.
Determine the deposit amount: The bank has received a deposit of $600, which will be used to calculate the required reserves.
Apply the formula for required reserves: Required reserves = Deposit amount × Required reserve ratio. Using MathML, the formula can be expressed as .
Substitute the values into the formula: Replace the deposit amount with $600 and the required reserve ratio with 0.15 to calculate the required reserves.
