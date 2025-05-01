Which of the following is considered a type of receivable in financial accounting?
A
Prepaid Expenses
B
Accumulated Depreciation
C
Unearned Revenue
D
Accounts Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: In financial accounting, receivables represent amounts owed to a company by customers or other parties, typically arising from credit sales or other transactions.
Analyze the options provided: Prepaid Expenses, Accumulated Depreciation, Unearned Revenue, and Accounts Receivable. Determine which of these fits the definition of a receivable.
Evaluate Prepaid Expenses: These are payments made in advance for goods or services to be received in the future. They are classified as assets but are not considered receivables because they do not represent amounts owed to the company.
Evaluate Accumulated Depreciation: This is a contra-asset account that represents the total depreciation expense recorded against a fixed asset. It does not involve amounts owed to the company and is not a receivable.
Evaluate Unearned Revenue and Accounts Receivable: Unearned Revenue represents payments received in advance for goods or services yet to be delivered, which is a liability. Accounts Receivable, however, represents amounts owed to the company by customers for credit sales, making it the correct type of receivable.
