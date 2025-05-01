A demand deposit (also known as a checking account) is referred to as such because:
A
It is used exclusively for business-to-business transactions.
B
Withdrawals are only allowed after a fixed maturity date.
C
It earns a fixed interest rate over a specified period.
D
Funds can be withdrawn by the account holder at any time without advance notice.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a demand deposit: A demand deposit is a type of bank account where funds can be withdrawn at any time without prior notice. It is commonly referred to as a checking account.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: Evaluate each statement to determine whether it aligns with the characteristics of a demand deposit.
Option 1: 'It is used exclusively for business-to-business transactions.' This is incorrect because demand deposits are not limited to business transactions; they are available for personal use as well.
Option 2: 'Withdrawals are only allowed after a fixed maturity date.' This is incorrect because demand deposits allow withdrawals at any time without a fixed maturity date.
Option 3: 'It earns a fixed interest rate over a specified period.' This is incorrect because demand deposits typically do not earn fixed interest rates like savings accounts or time deposits. The correct answer is: 'Funds can be withdrawn by the account holder at any time without advance notice.'
