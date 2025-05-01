The understatement of the ending inventory balance causes:
A
Cost of goods sold to be understated
B
Net income to be understated
C
Owner's equity to be overstated
D
Total assets to be overstated
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship between ending inventory and financial statements: Ending inventory is a component of the Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) calculation, which directly impacts net income and owner's equity.
Analyze the impact of an understated ending inventory: If ending inventory is understated, the Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) will be overstated because the formula for COGS is: \( \text{COGS} = \text{Beginning Inventory} + \text{Purchases} - \text{Ending Inventory} \). A lower ending inventory increases COGS.
Determine the effect on net income: Since COGS is overstated, net income will be understated because \( \text{Net Income} = \text{Revenue} - \text{Expenses} \), and COGS is an expense.
Evaluate the impact on owner's equity: Net income contributes to retained earnings, which is part of owner's equity. If net income is understated, owner's equity will also be understated.
Assess the effect on total assets: Ending inventory is part of current assets on the balance sheet. If ending inventory is understated, total assets will also be understated.
