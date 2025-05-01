Damaged, obsolete (out-of-date), and/or deteriorated goods that can be sold should be reported in the financial statements at:
A
Net realizable value
B
Replacement cost
C
Original cost
D
Market value on the date of purchase
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of net realizable value (NRV): NRV is the estimated selling price of an asset in the ordinary course of business minus any costs necessary to complete the sale, such as transportation or disposal costs.
Review the accounting principle of conservatism: This principle states that when there is uncertainty, accountants should choose the option that results in lower profits or asset values to avoid overstating financial positions.
Identify the condition of the goods: Damaged, obsolete, or deteriorated goods are not expected to fetch their original cost or market value on the date of purchase. Their value should reflect the amount that can realistically be recovered from selling them.
Apply the valuation rule: According to accounting standards, such goods should be reported at their net realizable value, as this represents the most accurate and conservative estimate of their worth in the financial statements.
Exclude other options: Replacement cost, original cost, and market value on the date of purchase do not account for the diminished value of the goods due to damage, obsolescence, or deterioration, making them inappropriate for financial reporting in this context.
