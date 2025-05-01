A multiple-step income statement will have all of the following main parts except:
A
Statement of Retained Earnings
B
Net Income
C
Gross Profit
D
Operating Income
1
Understand the structure of a multiple-step income statement. It is designed to provide detailed information about a company's financial performance by breaking down revenues and expenses into specific categories.
Identify the main components of a multiple-step income statement. These typically include: Gross Profit, Operating Income, and Net Income. Each of these sections provides insights into different aspects of the company's operations.
Clarify the role of Gross Profit. Gross Profit is calculated as Sales Revenue minus Cost of Goods Sold (COGS). It represents the profit generated from core business activities before considering operating expenses.
Explain Operating Income. Operating Income is derived by subtracting operating expenses (such as selling, general, and administrative expenses) from Gross Profit. It reflects the profitability of the company's operations before considering non-operating items like interest and taxes.
Note that the Statement of Retained Earnings is not part of the multiple-step income statement. It is a separate financial statement that shows changes in retained earnings over a period, including net income and dividends paid.
