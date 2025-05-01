Which of the following examples can be classified as an accounts receivable?
A
Interest receivable on a loan
B
Amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit
C
Advances made to employees
D
A written promise from a customer to pay a fixed amount on a future date
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of accounts receivable. Accounts receivable refers to amounts owed to a business by its customers for goods or services provided on credit. It represents a claim for payment and is recorded as an asset on the balance sheet.
Step 2: Analyze each option provided in the problem. Determine whether each example fits the definition of accounts receivable, which specifically involves amounts owed by customers for goods or services sold on credit.
Step 3: Evaluate 'Interest receivable on a loan.' This represents interest income that is owed to the business, but it is not related to goods or services sold on credit. Therefore, it does not qualify as accounts receivable.
Step 4: Evaluate 'Advances made to employees.' This represents amounts paid to employees in advance, which is a receivable but not related to goods or services sold on credit. Hence, it does not qualify as accounts receivable.
Step 5: Evaluate 'A written promise from a customer to pay a fixed amount on a future date.' This is a promissory note and is classified as notes receivable, not accounts receivable. The correct example of accounts receivable is 'Amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit,' as it directly fits the definition.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian