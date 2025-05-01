Which one of the following is classified as an account receivable?
A
Advances to suppliers
B
Interest receivable from investments
C
Loans made to employees
D
Amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit
1
Understand the concept of accounts receivable: Accounts receivable refers to amounts owed to a business by its customers for goods or services sold on credit. It represents a claim for payment and is recorded as an asset on the balance sheet.
Analyze the options provided: Each option represents a different type of receivable or advance. Determine which one fits the definition of accounts receivable.
Option 1: Advances to suppliers - These are payments made to suppliers in advance for goods or services. This is not classified as accounts receivable because it is not related to amounts owed by customers.
Option 2: Interest receivable from investments - This represents interest income earned but not yet received. While it is a receivable, it is not classified as accounts receivable because it is not related to credit sales to customers.
Option 3: Loans made to employees - These are amounts lent to employees and are considered a receivable, but they are not accounts receivable because they are not related to credit sales to customers. The correct classification is 'Amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit,' which directly matches the definition of accounts receivable.
