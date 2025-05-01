Which of the following types of receivables are typically included in current assets on the balance sheet?
A
Notes receivable due in 3 years
B
Interest receivable
C
Advances to employees repayable in 2 years
D
Accounts receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of current assets: Current assets are resources expected to be converted into cash, sold, or consumed within one year or the operating cycle, whichever is longer.
Identify the types of receivables mentioned in the problem: Notes receivable due in 3 years, interest receivable, advances to employees repayable in 2 years, and accounts receivable.
Evaluate each receivable based on its time frame: Notes receivable due in 3 years and advances to employees repayable in 2 years are long-term assets because they exceed the one-year or operating cycle threshold.
Focus on receivables that meet the current asset criteria: Interest receivable and accounts receivable are typically included in current assets because they are expected to be collected within one year or the operating cycle.
Conclude that the correct receivables to be included in current assets are interest receivable and accounts receivable, as they align with the definition of current assets.
