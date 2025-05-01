Understand the relationship between ending inventory and financial statements. Ending inventory is a component of the Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) calculation, which directly impacts net income and the balance sheet.
Recall the formula for COGS: \( \text{COGS} = \text{Beginning Inventory} + \text{Purchases} - \text{Ending Inventory} \). If ending inventory is understated, COGS will be overstated because the subtraction of a smaller value increases the result.
Recognize the impact of overstated COGS on net income. Net income is calculated as \( \text{Net Income} = \text{Revenue} - \text{Expenses} \), where COGS is an expense. An overstated COGS reduces net income, causing it to be understated.
Consider the effect on the balance sheet. Ending inventory is part of current assets. If ending inventory is understated, total assets will also be understated.
Understand the impact on owner's equity. Owner's equity is affected by net income through retained earnings. Since net income is understated, retained earnings will also be understated, leading to an understatement of owner's equity.
