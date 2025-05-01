Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
11. Translation
Ribosomal Structure
Multiple Choice
Ribosomal assembly occurs where in the cell?
A
Golgi
B
Cytoplasm
C
Endoplasmic Reticulum
D
Nucleolus
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of ribosomes: Ribosomes are essential for protein synthesis in the cell, translating mRNA into polypeptide chains.
Identify the location of ribosomal assembly: Ribosomal assembly begins in the nucleolus, a region within the nucleus where ribosomal RNA (rRNA) is synthesized and combined with ribosomal proteins.
Explore the function of the nucleolus: The nucleolus is responsible for producing and assembling ribosome components, including rRNA and ribosomal proteins, which are then transported to the cytoplasm.
Differentiate between the nucleolus and other cell organelles: The Golgi apparatus, cytoplasm, and endoplasmic reticulum have different functions, such as protein modification, transport, and lipid synthesis, but do not assemble ribosomes.
Conclude with the correct location: Based on the synthesis and initial assembly of ribosomal components, the nucleolus is the correct answer for where ribosomal assembly occurs.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
The RNA components of ribosomes (rRNA) are primarily synthesized in which subnuclear structure in eukaryotic cells?
105
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a ribosomal position used to add amino acids to a growing polypeptide chain?
718
views
2
rank
Multiple Choice
Which of the following ribosomal sites is responsible for adding the amino acid to a growing polypeptide chain?
683
views
4
rank
Textbook Question
Write a short essay that discusses the role of ribosomes in the process of translation as it relates to these concepts.
486
views
Textbook Question
Compare and contrast the composition and structure of bacterial and eukaryotic ribosomes, identifying at least three features that are the same and three features that are unique to each type of ribosome.
573
views
Textbook Question
The diagram of a eukaryotic ribosome shown below contains several errors.
Redraw the diagram, and correct each error using the mRNA sequence shown.
464
views