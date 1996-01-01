Which career combines DNA technology and forensic science to help solve crimes?
A
Plant geneticist
B
Epidemiologist
C
Genetic counselor
D
Forensic DNA analyst
1
Understand the key terms in the question: DNA technology involves analyzing genetic material, and forensic science applies scientific methods to solve crimes.
Review the career options given: Plant geneticist works with plants, epidemiologist studies disease patterns, genetic counselor advises on genetic conditions, and forensic DNA analyst uses DNA to assist in criminal investigations.
Identify which career directly involves both DNA technology and forensic science. Since forensic DNA analysts analyze DNA evidence to help solve crimes, this matches the question criteria.
Eliminate options that do not combine both fields: plant geneticist and epidemiologist do not focus on crime-solving, and genetic counselor focuses on health advice rather than forensic applications.
Conclude that the career combining DNA technology and forensic science to help solve crimes is the forensic DNA analyst.
