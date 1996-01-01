Which breeding technology utilizes gene banking to preserve and store genetic material for future use?
A
Marker-assisted selection
B
Cryopreservation
C
Mutagenesis
D
Hybridization
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of gene banking, which involves preserving genetic material such as seeds, pollen, embryos, or DNA for future use in breeding or conservation.
Review each breeding technology option to see if it involves storing genetic material: Marker-assisted selection uses genetic markers to select desirable traits but does not store genetic material.
Mutagenesis involves inducing mutations to create genetic variation but does not focus on preserving genetic material.
Hybridization is the crossing of different plants or animals to combine traits, but it does not involve storing genetic material for future use.
Recognize that cryopreservation is the process of freezing and storing genetic material at very low temperatures, effectively preserving it for long-term use, which matches the definition of gene banking.
