Which of the following breeding methods utilizes a superior female to enhance the genetics of a herd?
A
Progeny testing
B
Artificial insemination
C
Embryo transfer
D
Nucleus breeding
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the goal of the breeding method: enhancing the genetics of a herd by using a superior female.
Review each option and its primary function: Progeny testing evaluates the genetic quality of animals based on their offspring; Artificial insemination involves using semen from superior males to breed females; Embryo transfer involves collecting embryos from a superior female and implanting them into surrogate females; Nucleus breeding is a system that focuses on selecting superior animals within a core group.
Identify which method specifically uses a superior female to multiply her genetic contribution: Embryo transfer allows multiple offspring from one superior female by implanting her embryos into other females.
Recognize that the other methods either focus on males (artificial insemination), evaluation (progeny testing), or population structure (nucleus breeding), rather than directly multiplying a superior female's genetics.
Conclude that the breeding method utilizing a superior female to enhance herd genetics is embryo transfer.
Watch next
Master Interacting Genes Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia