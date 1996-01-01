Which of the following best describes hybrid vigor (heterosis) in genetics?
A
The suppression of one gene's expression by another non-allelic gene.
B
The phenomenon where offspring of genetically diverse parents exhibit greater biological fitness than their parents.
C
The occurrence of two different alleles at a single gene locus in an individual.
D
The process by which two genes located on the same chromosome are inherited together.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'hybrid vigor' or 'heterosis' as it relates to genetics, which involves the performance or fitness of offspring compared to their parents.
Recognize that hybrid vigor refers to a situation where offspring from genetically diverse parents show improved or enhanced traits, such as growth rate, fertility, or survival.
Differentiate hybrid vigor from other genetic concepts: gene suppression (epistasis), heterozygosity (presence of two different alleles at a locus), and genetic linkage (inheritance of genes located close together on a chromosome).
Identify that hybrid vigor is specifically about increased biological fitness or vigor in the offspring due to genetic diversity between the parents.
Conclude that the best description of hybrid vigor is the phenomenon where offspring of genetically diverse parents exhibit greater biological fitness than their parents.
