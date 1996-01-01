What is the role of arabinose in the transformation procedure involving the pGLO plasmid?
A
It inhibits the transcription of the bla gene.
B
It acts as an inducer to activate the expression of the GFP gene.
C
It provides a carbon source for bacterial growth.
D
It serves as an antibiotic to select for transformed cells.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the components of the pGLO plasmid: it contains the GFP gene (green fluorescent protein), the bla gene (which provides ampicillin resistance), and an arabinose operon that controls the expression of GFP.
Recognize that the arabinose operon is a regulatory system where the presence of arabinose sugar activates the transcription of genes under its control, such as the GFP gene in the pGLO plasmid.
Recall that in the absence of arabinose, the GFP gene is not expressed because the operon is repressed, so bacteria do not fluoresce green.
When arabinose is added to the growth medium, it acts as an inducer by binding to the regulatory proteins, which then allow RNA polymerase to transcribe the GFP gene, leading to green fluorescence.
Therefore, arabinose's role in the transformation procedure is to induce the expression of the GFP gene, enabling visualization of transformed bacteria under UV light.
