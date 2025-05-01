Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which career most directly combines DNA technology (e.g., DNA profiling) with forensic investigations to help identify individuals from biological evidence?
A
Plant breeder selecting for drought-resistant crops without using DNA analysis
B
Forensic DNA analyst (forensic scientist specializing in DNA profiling)
C
Marine biologist researching coral reef ecology
D
Paleontologist studying fossil morphology
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key elements of the question: it asks for a career that combines DNA technology, such as DNA profiling, with forensic investigations to identify individuals from biological evidence.
Understand what DNA profiling involves: it is a technique used to analyze specific regions of DNA to create a genetic fingerprint unique to an individual, commonly used in forensic science.
Evaluate each career option in relation to DNA technology and forensic investigations: for example, a plant breeder focuses on crop traits and may or may not use DNA technology, but not typically for forensic purposes.
Recognize that a forensic DNA analyst is a professional who specializes in applying DNA profiling techniques directly to forensic cases, analyzing biological evidence to identify individuals.
Conclude that the career most directly combining DNA technology with forensic investigations is the forensic DNA analyst, as this role explicitly involves using DNA profiling in a forensic context.
