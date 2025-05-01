Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a disadvantage of using DNA technology (e.g., PCR-based testing, DNA profiling, or sequencing) in human applications?
A
It prevents the analysis of very small or degraded biological samples.
B
It always produces perfectly accurate results, so it cannot lead to false positives or false negatives.
C
It cannot be used to identify individuals because DNA is identical in all humans.
D
It can raise privacy and ethical concerns if genetic data are accessed or used without consent.
1
Step 1: Understand the context of DNA technology in human applications, such as PCR-based testing, DNA profiling, and sequencing, which are powerful tools for analyzing genetic material.
Step 2: Evaluate the common misconceptions about DNA technology, such as the belief that it cannot analyze small or degraded samples, or that DNA is identical in all humans, which are incorrect because DNA technology is sensitive and human DNA is unique.
Step 3: Recognize that DNA technology does not always produce perfectly accurate results; errors like false positives or false negatives can occur due to contamination or technical limitations.
Step 4: Identify the ethical and privacy issues associated with DNA technology, including concerns about unauthorized access to genetic data, potential misuse of information, and implications for personal privacy.
Step 5: Conclude that the main disadvantage among the options provided is the potential for privacy and ethical concerns when genetic data are accessed or used without proper consent.
