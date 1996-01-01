Multiple Choice
Which of the following components is directly responsible for bringing amino acids to the ribosome during translation?
In prokaryotes, which of the following sequences is responsible for initiating translation?
The methionine used to initiate translation is the same methionine used during translation elongation.
Which of the following chemical reactions provides the ribosome with the energy required to complete translation?