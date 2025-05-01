Multiple Choice
Which RNA types are directly involved in the process of translation (protein synthesis) in cells?
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In prokaryotes, which of the following sequences is responsible for initiating translation?
Which of the following chemical reactions provides the ribosome with the energy required to complete translation?
Some proteins are composed of two or more polypeptides. Suppose the DNA template strand sequence 3′-TACGTAGGCTAACGGAGTAAGCTAACT-5′ produces a polypeptide that joins in pairs to form a functional protein. What is the amino acid sequence of the polypeptide produced from this sequence?