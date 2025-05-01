Multiple Choice
In the context of translation and the central dogma, if DNA is used to make RNA (transcription), what does RNA typically direct the synthesis of?
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The methionine used to initiate translation is the same methionine used during translation elongation.
Which of the following chemical reactions provides the ribosome with the energy required to complete translation?
Some proteins are composed of two or more polypeptides. Suppose the DNA template strand sequence 3′-TACGTAGGCTAACGGAGTAAGCTAACT-5′ produces a polypeptide that joins in pairs to form a functional protein. What is the amino acid sequence of the polypeptide produced from this sequence?