Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
11. Translation
Translation
Multiple Choice
Which of the following chemical reactions provides the ribosome with the energy required to complete translation?
A
ATP hydrolysis
B
GTP hydrolysis
C
Protein lysis
D
H2O hydrolysis
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of ribosomes in translation: Ribosomes are molecular machines that synthesize proteins by translating mRNA sequences into amino acid chains.
Recognize the energy requirement for translation: Translation is an energy-intensive process that requires energy to form peptide bonds and move the ribosome along the mRNA.
Identify the source of energy: During translation, the energy is primarily provided by the hydrolysis of GTP (guanosine triphosphate), not ATP.
Explore the mechanism of GTP hydrolysis: GTP is hydrolyzed to GDP (guanosine diphosphate) and inorganic phosphate, releasing energy that powers the translocation of the ribosome along the mRNA.
Differentiate between the options: ATP hydrolysis is involved in other cellular processes, protein lysis refers to the breakdown of proteins, and H2O hydrolysis is not directly related to energy provision for translation.
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Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Which types of RNA are directly involved in translation (protein synthesis) in cells?
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Multiple Choice
In eukaryotic cells, where does DNA translation (protein synthesis from an mRNA template) take place?
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In prokaryotes, which of the following sequences is responsible for initiating translation?
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The methionine used to initiate translation is the same methionine used during translation elongation.
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Textbook Question
Some proteins are composed of two or more polypeptides. Suppose the DNA template strand sequence 3′-TACGTAGGCTAACGGAGTAAGCTAACT-5′ produces a polypeptide that joins in pairs to form a functional protein. What is the amino acid sequence of the polypeptide produced from this sequence?
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Textbook Question
On what basis have we concluded that proteins are the end products of genetic expression?
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