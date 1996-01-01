Which of the following traits is most strongly canalized?
A
Height in humans
B
Skin color in humans
C
Number of fingers in humans
D
Weight in humans
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of canalization: Canalization refers to the robustness of a phenotype against genetic or environmental variation, meaning a trait that shows little variation despite changes in genes or environment is highly canalized.
Consider each trait in terms of variability and genetic control: Height, skin color, and weight in humans show considerable variation influenced by both genetics and environment, indicating lower canalization.
Examine the number of fingers in humans: This trait is typically very consistent (usually five fingers per hand) across individuals, showing strong developmental stability and resistance to variation.
Conclude that the number of fingers is most strongly canalized because it is tightly regulated during development and rarely varies, unlike the other traits listed.
Summarize that traits with strong canalization maintain a stable phenotype despite genetic or environmental changes, and the number of fingers exemplifies this principle.
