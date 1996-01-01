Which of the following statements about the assumptions of cladistics is stated incorrectly?
A
Changes in characteristics occur over time within lineages.
B
All groups of organisms are related by descent from a common ancestor.
C
Genetic traits always evolve independently and never interact with each other.
D
Some traits are shared due to common ancestry rather than convergent evolution.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic assumptions of cladistics, which is a method used to reconstruct evolutionary relationships based on shared derived characteristics.
Step 2: Review each statement carefully to determine if it aligns with cladistic principles: (a) Changes in characteristics occur over time within lineages — this is true as evolution causes traits to change over time.
Step 3: (b) All groups of organisms are related by descent from a common ancestor — this is a fundamental assumption of cladistics, reflecting the tree-like pattern of evolution.
Step 4: (c) Genetic traits always evolve independently and never interact with each other — this is incorrect because traits can be linked genetically or influenced by epistasis, meaning they do not always evolve independently.
Step 5: (d) Some traits are shared due to common ancestry rather than convergent evolution — this is true and important for distinguishing homologous traits from analogous traits in cladistics.
