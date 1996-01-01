How does the large amount of genetic variation observed in prokaryotes primarily arise?
A
By crossing over during meiosis
B
By random fertilization of gametes
C
Through horizontal gene transfer mechanisms such as transformation, transduction, and conjugation
D
Through independent assortment of chromosomes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that prokaryotes (such as bacteria) do not undergo meiosis or sexual reproduction, so mechanisms like crossing over during meiosis and random fertilization of gametes do not apply to them.
Recall that independent assortment of chromosomes is a process that occurs during meiosis in eukaryotes, which prokaryotes lack, so this is not a source of genetic variation in prokaryotes.
Focus on horizontal gene transfer (HGT) as the primary source of genetic variation in prokaryotes. HGT includes mechanisms such as transformation (uptake of free DNA from the environment), transduction (transfer of DNA via bacteriophages), and conjugation (direct transfer of DNA between bacterial cells).
Recognize that these HGT mechanisms allow prokaryotes to acquire new genetic material from other organisms, increasing genetic diversity without sexual reproduction.
Summarize that the large amount of genetic variation in prokaryotes primarily arises through horizontal gene transfer mechanisms rather than through processes associated with sexual reproduction.
Watch next
Master Interacting Genes Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia