What is the significance of the evolution of Hox gene clusters during vertebrate evolution?
A
They enabled increased complexity in body plan patterning and the development of specialized structures.
B
They led to the loss of genetic diversity in vertebrate populations.
C
They regulate the process of meiosis in vertebrate germ cells.
D
They are responsible for the duplication of mitochondrial DNA in vertebrates.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what Hox genes are: Hox genes are a group of related genes that control the body plan of an embryo along the head-tail axis. They encode transcription factors that regulate the expression of other genes during development.
Recognize the role of Hox gene clusters: In vertebrates, Hox genes are organized into clusters, and their arrangement corresponds to their expression pattern along the body axis, a phenomenon called colinearity.
Consider the evolutionary significance: The duplication and diversification of Hox gene clusters during vertebrate evolution allowed for more complex and finely tuned regulation of developmental processes.
Connect this to body plan complexity: The increased number and specialization of Hox genes enabled vertebrates to develop more complex body structures and specialized organs, contributing to the diversity of vertebrate forms.
Evaluate the incorrect options: Understand that Hox genes are not primarily involved in meiosis regulation, mitochondrial DNA duplication, or causing loss of genetic diversity, which helps clarify their true evolutionary significance.
