Understand the basic definition of genes: Genes are segments of a molecule that carry genetic information.
Recall that the molecule carrying genetic information in most organisms is DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid).
Recognize that genes code for proteins, which perform various functions in the cell and organism.
Eliminate incorrect options by matching the correct molecule and product: carbohydrates, lipids, and proteins are not the molecules genes are made of, but rather the products or functions related to genes.
Conclude that the correct statement is: Genes are a section of DNA and code for proteins.
