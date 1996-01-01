The production and usage of a gene's product is called gene:
A
mutation
B
expression
C
recombination
D
segregation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms related to genes: 'mutation' refers to a change in the DNA sequence, 'recombination' involves the exchange of genetic material between chromosomes, and 'segregation' is the separation of alleles during meiosis.
Focus on the process that involves the production and usage of a gene's product, which is typically a protein or RNA molecule.
Recall that the process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize a functional gene product is called gene expression.
Gene expression includes two main stages: transcription (where DNA is copied into RNA) and translation (where RNA is used to make proteins).
Therefore, the term that best fits the description 'production and usage of a gene's product' is gene expression.
