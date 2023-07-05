Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics6. Chromosomal VariationChromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy
2:37 minutes
Problem 26
Textbook Question

In a recent cytogenetic study on 1021 cases of Down syndrome, 46 were the result of translocations, the most frequent of which was symbolized as t(14;21). What does this symbol represent, and how many chromosomes would you expect to be present in t(14;21) Down syndrome individuals?

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
61
Was this helpful?
9:05m

Watch next

Master Aneuploidy with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
09:05
Aneuploidy
Kylia Goodner
179
2
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.