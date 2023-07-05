Skip to main content
Problem 28
Most cases of Turner syndrome are attributed to nondisjunction of one or more of the sex chromosomes during gametogenesis, from either the male or female parent. However, some females possess a rare form of Turner syndrome in which some of the cells of the body (somatic cells) lack an X chromosome, while other cells have the normal two X chromosomes. Often detected in blood and/or skin cells, such individuals with mosaic Turner syndrome may exhibit relatively mild symptoms. An individual may be specified as 45,X(20)/46,XX(80) if, for example, 20 percent of the cells examined were X monosomic. How might mitotic events cause such mosaicism, and what parameter(s) would likely determine the percentages and distributions of X0 cells?

