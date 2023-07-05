Skip to main content
Genetics6. Chromosomal VariationChromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy
Problem 27a
A boy with Klinefelter syndrome (47,XXY) is born to a mother who is phenotypically normal and a father who has the X-linked skin condition called anhidrotic ectodermal dysplasia. The mother's skin is completely normal with no signs of the skin abnormality. In contrast, her son has patches of normal skin and patches of abnormal skin. Using the appropriate genetic terminology, explain the son's skin phenotype.

