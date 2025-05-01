Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which type of mutation most directly stops translation of an mRNA by introducing a premature stop codon in the coding sequence?
A
Missense mutation
B
In-frame deletion (multiple of 3 nucleotides)
C
Nonsense mutation
D
Silent (synonymous) mutation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the process of translation, where the mRNA sequence is read in codons (sets of three nucleotides) to synthesize a protein.
Recognize that a stop codon signals the termination of translation, causing the ribosome to release the newly made polypeptide chain.
Identify that a nonsense mutation is a point mutation in the DNA sequence that changes a codon encoding an amino acid into a stop codon prematurely.
Contrast this with other mutation types: a missense mutation changes one amino acid to another, an in-frame deletion removes nucleotides in multiples of three without shifting the reading frame, and a silent mutation does not change the amino acid sequence.
Conclude that the mutation type that most directly stops translation by introducing a premature stop codon is the nonsense mutation.
