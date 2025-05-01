Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which type of mutation most directly causes translation of an mRNA to stop prematurely by creating a stop codon within the coding sequence?
A
Silent (synonymous) mutation
B
In-frame insertion (addition of 3 nucleotides)
C
Missense mutation
D
Nonsense mutation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of mutations and their effects on the protein sequence: Silent mutations do not change the amino acid sequence; missense mutations change one amino acid; in-frame insertions add amino acids without disrupting the reading frame; nonsense mutations introduce a premature stop codon.
Recall that translation stops when a stop codon (UAA, UAG, or UGA) is encountered in the mRNA sequence during protein synthesis.
Identify that a nonsense mutation changes a codon that originally coded for an amino acid into a stop codon, causing translation to terminate prematurely.
Recognize that this premature stop codon results in a truncated protein, which can affect protein function significantly.
Conclude that among the given options, the mutation type that most directly causes early termination of translation by creating a stop codon is the nonsense mutation.
