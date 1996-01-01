The adaptation of organisms to their environment over time
The random mutation of genes within an organism
The process by which cells divide to produce identical daughter cells
The transmission of genetic traits from parents to offspring
Understand the definition of heredity: it is the biological process through which genetic information is passed from parents to their offspring.
Recognize that heredity involves the transmission of genes, which carry traits, from one generation to the next.
Differentiate heredity from other concepts such as adaptation (which involves changes in populations over time), mutation (random changes in genes), and cell division (which produces identical cells but is not about passing traits to offspring).
Identify that heredity specifically refers to the inheritance of genetic traits, not the process of mutation or adaptation.
Conclude that the best description of heredity is 'The transmission of genetic traits from parents to offspring' because it directly addresses the passing of genetic information.
