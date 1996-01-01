During prophase, each pair of sister chromatids is attached to each other by the _____.
A
kinetochore
B
centromere
C
centriole
D
telomere
step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of a chromosome during prophase: each chromosome consists of two sister chromatids.
Recall that sister chromatids are held together at a specific region that is crucial for their attachment and proper segregation.
Identify the region on the chromosome where the sister chromatids are physically connected; this region is known as the centromere.
Differentiate the centromere from other chromosome parts such as the kinetochore (a protein structure on the centromere), telomeres (ends of chromatids), and centrioles (cell organelles involved in spindle formation).
Conclude that the correct term for the attachment point of sister chromatids during prophase is the centromere.
