During mitosis, if a cell has 8 centromeres visible at metaphase, how many centromeres will be present in the cell at anaphase?
A
8
B
4
C
16
D
0
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that during metaphase, each chromosome consists of two sister chromatids joined at a single centromere, so the number of centromeres equals the number of chromosomes.
Note that the problem states there are 8 centromeres visible at metaphase, which means there are 8 chromosomes, each with one centromere.
Recall that during anaphase, the sister chromatids separate and move to opposite poles, and each chromatid is now considered an individual chromosome with its own centromere.
Since each of the 8 chromosomes splits into 2 chromatids, the total number of centromeres (now on individual chromatids) doubles.
Therefore, calculate the number of centromeres at anaphase by multiplying the number of centromeres at metaphase by 2, using the formula: \(\text{Centromeres at anaphase} = 2 \times \text{Centromeres at metaphase}\).
Watch next
Master Mitosis Steps with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia