Which of the following are methods of genetic recombination in bacteria?
A
Mutation, selection, and drift
B
Transformation, transduction, and conjugation
C
Mitosis, meiosis, and cytokinesis
D
Replication, transcription, and translation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that genetic recombination in bacteria refers to the process by which bacteria exchange or incorporate genetic material, leading to genetic diversity.
Identify the common methods of genetic recombination in bacteria, which include transformation (uptake of free DNA from the environment), transduction (transfer of DNA by bacteriophages), and conjugation (direct transfer of DNA between bacterial cells through a pilus).
Recognize that mutation, selection, and drift are evolutionary mechanisms but not methods of genetic recombination themselves.
Note that mitosis, meiosis, and cytokinesis are processes related to eukaryotic cell division and are not involved in bacterial genetic recombination.
Understand that replication, transcription, and translation are fundamental molecular biology processes for DNA copying and gene expression, not mechanisms of genetic recombination.
