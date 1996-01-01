The image of chromosomes in cotton plants shows an example of what process?
A
Genetic drift
B
Polyploidy
C
Crossing over
D
Gene silencing
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms given in the options. Genetic drift refers to random changes in allele frequencies in a population, which is a population genetics concept and not directly observable in a chromosome image.
Step 2: Recognize that crossing over is a process during meiosis where homologous chromosomes exchange segments, which can be seen in detailed chromosome pairing but usually not as a whole chromosome number change.
Step 3: Gene silencing involves turning off gene expression and is a molecular process, not something visible in chromosome structure or number.
Step 4: Polyploidy is the condition of having more than two complete sets of chromosomes, which can be directly observed in chromosome images as an increased chromosome number or sets.
Step 5: Conclude that if the chromosome image shows multiple sets of chromosomes beyond the diploid number, it is an example of polyploidy, a common phenomenon in plants like cotton.
