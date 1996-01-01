Which of the following best illustrates how heredity can be used to describe real-world phenomena?
A
Explaining why children often resemble their parents in physical traits such as eye color and height.
B
Understanding how a person's language skills develop through education.
C
Describing how environmental factors like diet influence an individual's health.
D
Analyzing the impact of exercise on muscle strength.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of heredity. Heredity is the process by which genetic information is passed from parents to their offspring, influencing traits such as eye color, height, and other inherited characteristics.
Step 2: Identify the key concept in the problem: heredity relates to traits that are inherited genetically, not traits developed primarily through environment or experience.
Step 3: Evaluate each option by determining whether it involves genetic inheritance or environmental influence. For example, physical traits like eye color and height are inherited, while language skills, diet, and exercise effects are influenced by environment or behavior.
Step 4: Recognize that the option describing children resembling their parents in physical traits directly illustrates heredity because it involves the transmission of genetic traits from parents to offspring.
Step 5: Conclude that the best illustration of heredity is the explanation of why children often resemble their parents in physical traits such as eye color and height, as this directly involves genetic inheritance.
