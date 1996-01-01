Which of the following best describes a genetically modified organism (GMO)?
A
An organism that has undergone natural selection in the wild
B
An organism with mutations caused only by environmental factors
C
An organism whose DNA has been altered using genetic engineering techniques
D
An organism produced by traditional selective breeding
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a genetically modified organism (GMO): it is an organism whose genetic material has been altered using modern genetic engineering techniques, rather than through natural processes or traditional breeding.
Review the options given and identify which one aligns with the concept of genetic engineering, which involves directly modifying the DNA sequence in a laboratory setting.
Recognize that natural selection and mutations caused by environmental factors occur without human intervention at the molecular level, so these do not define GMOs.
Note that traditional selective breeding involves choosing parents with desirable traits to produce offspring with those traits, but it does not involve direct manipulation of DNA sequences.
Conclude that the best description of a GMO is an organism whose DNA has been altered using genetic engineering techniques, as this directly reflects the scientific definition.
