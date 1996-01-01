Multiple Choice
A heterozygous genotype codes for a blending of phenotypes in which type of inheritance?
In shorthorn cattle, coat color may be red, white, or roan. Roan is an intermediate phenotype expressed as a mixture of red and white hairs. The following data were obtained from various crosses:
Does the roan phenotype illustrate a case of incomplete dominance or a case of codominance? Explain.
In four o’clock plants, many flower colors are observed. In a cross involving two true-breeding strains, one crimson and the other white, all of the generation were rose color. In the , four new phenotypes appeared along with the and parental colors. The following ratio was obtained:
Propose an explanation for the inheritance of these flower colors.