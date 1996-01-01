Multiple Choice
Which genetic phenomenon is described when one gene has several different forms, resulting in more than two phenotypes?
In four o’clock plants, many flower colors are observed. In a cross involving two true-breeding strains, one crimson and the other white, all of the generation were rose color. In the , four new phenotypes appeared along with the and parental colors. The following ratio was obtained:
Propose an explanation for the inheritance of these flower colors.
Which of the following parents could produce offspring with an AB blood type?