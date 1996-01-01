Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Variations of Dominance
Multiple Choice
If the phenotype reflects the activities of more than one gene, it is called a ______ trait.
A
monogenic
B
codominant
C
incompletely dominant
D
polygenic
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of the term 'polygenic trait': it refers to a phenotype that is influenced by the combined effects of more than one gene.
Recall that 'monogenic' traits are controlled by a single gene, so this does not fit the description of multiple genes affecting the phenotype.
Recognize that 'codominant' and 'incompletely dominant' describe specific types of gene interactions at a single gene locus, not multiple genes contributing to a trait.
Identify that when multiple genes contribute additively or interactively to a phenotype, the trait is called 'polygenic'.
Conclude that the correct term to fill in the blank is 'polygenic' because it best describes a trait influenced by more than one gene.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
A diploid individual carrying two different alleles at a given gene locus is called:
28
views
Multiple Choice
Traits can be dominant, which means they can be seen and are capable of masking a different trait. Which term best describes such traits?
24
views
Multiple Choice
Which genetic phenomenon is described when one gene has several different forms, resulting in more than two phenotypes?
28
views
Multiple Choice
The gene for dark eyes is ___ over the gene for blue eyes, which is recessive.
14
views
Multiple Choice
A situation where a single individual expresses two different alleles is referred to as:
33
views
Open Question
In shorthorn cattle, coat color may be red, white, or roan. Roan is an intermediate phenotype expressed as a mixture of red and white hairs. The following data were obtained from various crosses:
Does the roan phenotype illustrate a case of incomplete dominance or a case of codominance? Explain.
9
views
Open Question
In four o’clock plants, many flower colors are observed. In a cross involving two true-breeding strains, one crimson and the other white, all of the generation were rose color. In the , four new phenotypes appeared along with the and parental colors. The following ratio was obtained:
Propose an explanation for the inheritance of these flower colors.
10
views
