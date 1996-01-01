Understand the different types of mutations: a silent mutation does not change the amino acid sequence; a missense mutation changes one amino acid to another; a nonsense mutation introduces a premature stop codon; and a frameshift mutation alters the reading frame of the gene.
Recall that sickle cell anemia is caused by a change in the hemoglobin protein, specifically a single amino acid substitution in the beta-globin chain.
Identify that this amino acid substitution results from a single nucleotide change in the DNA sequence, which changes one codon to code for a different amino acid.
Recognize that this type of mutation, which changes one amino acid to another without introducing a stop codon or shifting the reading frame, is called a missense mutation.
Conclude that the mutation causing sickle cell anemia is a missense mutation because it alters the protein structure by substituting one amino acid, leading to the disease phenotype.
